Climbers set speed record on Yosemite's Nose of El Capitan

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 06:25 IST
12
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two climbers have set a speed record for ascending the famous Nose route of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, one of the world's most technical and dangerous verticals.

Alex Honnold and his climbing partner Tommy Caldwell on Wednesday raced up the nearly 90-degree, 2,900-foot (884-meter) precipice in 2 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds.

The pair broke the previous record set last October by nearly 10 minutes.

Fellow climber Hans Florine, who once held the Nose record, watched Wednesday's attempt from below. He says Honnold and Caldwell were moving so fast he knew by the halfway point that they would set a record.

Park Ranger Scott Gedimen congratulated the pair, calling them world-class climbers who work tirelessly to advocate on behalf of Yosemite and all public lands.

