×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

CoA likely to meet Harmanpreet, Mithali; players asked to maintain 'decorum'

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Nov 2018, 14:19 IST

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators could summon Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mithali Raj following the senior most player's controversial omission for the World T20 semi-final against England.

India's campaign in the ICC tournament ended with a humiliating loss in the last-four stage.

According to a top BCCI official, Mithali might put across her view point in writing to GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is also in charge of women's cricket.

"It is understood that a meeting will be held soon here and CoA is likely to speak separately to Harmanpreet, Mithali, Ramesh (coach Ramesh Powar), manager Trupti Bhattacharya and tour selector Sudha Shah to understand what led to Mithali's omission," a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai was unhappy that players' agents are making unsavoury comments about team selection.

"The comments made by people who appear to be associated with the Indian women's team have been viewed with concern. Such statements made in the media are totally uncalled for," Rai told PTI on Sunday.

His comment was in reference to a tweet from a lady called Anisha Gupta, who claimed to be a freelance sports agent and got endorsements for Mithali. In a tweet that was later deleted, Gupta called Harmanpreet "cheat, liar and undeserving".

"The BCCI has a hierarchy of officials specifically dedicated to the redressal of genuine grievances of players," said Rai.

"This is the appropriate mechanism that should be utilised. Issues that have been the cause for the performance of the Indian women's team will be appropriately addressed," Rai said.

However, he urged people associated with the women's team to maintain restraint.

"All players, the team management and persons associated with them must maintain decorum and follow the proper protocol," Rai said.

It is learnt that issues like alleged bias in team selection will be looked into, considering that strained relations between the ODI and T20 captain is an open secret in the Indian cricket fraternity

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
NFL will play game in Mexico City in 2019
RELATED STORY
Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field
RELATED STORY
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018
RELATED STORY
Sports & CSR - Towards Sports Development
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12
RELATED STORY
Slugfest: No. 6 Oklahoma outlasts No. 12 WVU 59-56
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add with Chiefs, Rams on break
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian sportswomen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us