Colts left tackle expected to miss time with leg injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:57 IST
AP Image

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Andrew Luck could be missing his blind-side protector in Thursday night's preseason opener at Seattle.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo did not practice Sunday and coach Frank Reich says he is expected to miss "some time" after apparently re-injuring his right hamstring in Friday night's practice.

Castonzo was injured initially during workouts between the end of Indy's scheduled offseason workouts and the start of training camp. He was activated from the non-football injury list Wednesday.

It's not yet clear who might replace the longtime starter.

The most likely candidate, Denzelle Good, also sat out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Other possibilities include Joe Haeg, who has started in three different spots over the last two seasons, and J'Marcus Webb, who was signed Monday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

