Colts rout Cowboys to keep playoff hopes alive

Andrew Luck and Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts made a statement with a commanding 23-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they kept their playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys *8-6) could have clinched the NFC East title with a six consecutive win, but the Colts' impenetrable defense held them scoreless through four quarters at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dallas, who had previously halted the Houston Texans' nine-game winning streak, were handed their first shutout loss since November 2003 when they went down 12-0 at the New England Patriots.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck completed 16 of 27 passes for 192 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, although the offense got a boost with two rushing scores by Marlon Mack.

The running back logged a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries in his third career 100-yard outing.

The Washington Redskins' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars keeps the beaten Cowboys waiting on the division title.

They will have another opportunity to get the job done when they head home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, while the Colts (8-6) host the New York Giants next.