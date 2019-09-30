Couple weds at half-time of New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Jim Kelly (right)

The perfect location for a wedding? A church? A tropical beach? Or, New Era Field?

Buffalo Bills broke new ground in the NFL on Sunday as, with the assistance of several greats, a couple were married during the half-time break in the match against the New England Patriots.

In true Bills Mafia fashion, Buffalo great Jim Kelly gave the bride away, while retired defensive tackle Kyle Williams presided over the nuptials.

Retired running back Thurman Thomas and retired receiver Steve Tasker were also in attendance — along with thousands of fans.

According to reports from WIVB-TV, Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli won a contest to become the first couple to be wed on the field during half-time of an NFL game.

The couple's first date was a Bills game 11 years ago, which probably helped them see off the 1,400 other applicants.

"Everything's coming full circle, and still loving the Bills. Oh yes, we’ve been through everything - live, eat, breathe, die Bills," the bride said

Half-time is normally 12 minutes, but the Bills got special approval from the league to extend it to 14 minutes for the ceremony.

Park and Binggeli also received a special gift: tickets to Super Bowl LIV. Now their team just has to get there.

The Bills were 13-3 behind at the time of the wedding and, unfortunately for the bride and groom, suffered a 16-10 defeat.