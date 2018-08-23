Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cousins will never forget lesson from Brady

News
18   //    23 Aug 2018, 05:14 IST
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will never forget what New England Patriots great Tom Brady told him in 2015.

"I just asked Tom, 'At what point did it start clicking for you?' Essentially what I was asking him was, 'At what point did you have it completely figured out?' He said, 'It's still clicking. It's still a process.' I've always taken that with me," Cousins told reporters on Wednesday.

This is Cousins' first season with the Vikings after he signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract.

He has a lot of pressure on him after the Vikings fell one game short of the Super Bowl last season and picked him up essentially to get them over that hump. He is still getting to where he needs to be this season, but he told reporters it is all part of his process as a quarterback.

"Every day I come out here I pick up something new," he said. "I sharpen a skill. It will always be that way until the day I retire."

Cousins is 7 for 12 for 54 yards and a touchdown through two preseason games for the Vikings. He is still working on some things, but is confident he will soon be at his best.

"Certainly when you are in your first year in an offense and haven't played in a real game yet, there is a lot more sharpening to do than year five or six," Cousins told reporters. "If you are asking am I ready to go and ready to play at a high level, I do think that is where I need to be and that is what I like to think where I am."

