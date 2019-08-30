Cowboys 'accept' Ezekiel Elliott will miss games in the regular season - Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are operating under the assumption that Ezekiel Elliott will "miss regular-season games", according to owner Jerry Jones.

Running back Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards for the second time in his career last season, has been absent throughout training camp because he wants a new contract.

There are still two years left on Elliott's deal but the Cowboys have other pressing contracts to attend to as well, with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper entering the final seasons of their rookie deals.

Both Prescott and Cooper have been in camp this pre-season but Jones thinks Elliott's holdout could now extend into the regular season as Dallas' campaign begins next week against the New York Giants.

"I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," Jones said in quotes published on ESPN.

"My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate, with him holding out and not having any training camp, that he's going to miss games. I just accept that."