×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cowboys' Allen Hurns sustains severe lower leg injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    06 Jan 2019, 07:39 IST
AP Image

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns appeared to sustain a severe lower left leg injury in the first quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Seattle.

Hurns was being dragged down by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald at the end of a 14-yard catch for a first down when his lower left leg appeared to buckle Saturday night. The injury was announced as an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old Hurns writhed in pain on the turf as medical personnel rushed out to immobilize his leg. He was taken off the field on a cart after being placed on a stretcher, tears streaming down his face.

Several players from both teams crowded around the stretcher as Hurns was wheeled off. Hurns held up his left fist as the crowd cheered while the cart was driven off the field.

The Cowboys signed Hurns as a free agent in the offseason after waiving franchise career touchdown catches leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move. With the catch against the Seahawks, Hurns had 21 catches for 309 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Prescott doesn't feel need to preach unity with Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Mariota recovers, Titans top Cowboys 28-14 in Cooper's debut
RELATED STORY
Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
RELATED STORY
Elliott takes giant leap needed to lift Cowboys past Eagles
RELATED STORY
Fairbairn's FG in OT lifts Texans over Cowboys 19-16
RELATED STORY
Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
RELATED STORY
Cowboys' Crawford released from hospital after neck injury
RELATED STORY
Playoff-bound Eagles get scare with chest injury to Foles
RELATED STORY
Cowboys, Patriots win divisions as Saints clinch top seed...
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys wrap up NFC East with 27-20 win over Bucs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us