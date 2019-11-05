Cowboys claims sixth straight win over struggling Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 37-18 as they extended their winning streak against the NFL franchise.

Dallas were too good for New York at MetLife Stadium, where the visiting Cowboys made it six successive victories over the struggling Giants on Monday.

It was not pretty but it was effective for the Cowboys, who improved to 5-3 for the season as the Giants dropped to 2-7.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the way with three touchdowns after throwing 22 of 35 for 257 yards and an interception, while Ezekiel Elliot added 139 yards.

The Giants only trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter, but their sloppiness proved detrimental after rookie QB Daniel Jones had an interception and two fumbles lost.

Coming off a bye, the Cowboys made a slow start after Prescott was intercepted on the first offensive play of the night by Antoine Bethea as the teams traded field goals in the opening quarter.

The Giants moved 12-3 ahead with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter after Jones threw a one-yard touchdown to Cody Latimer, with Aldrick Rosas adding a 25-yard field goal.

However, the Cowboys stole the momentum back from the Giants with 10 points in the remaining minutes for a 13-12 half-time lead in the Big Apple – Prescott connecting with Blake Jarwin for a 42-yard touchdown and Xavier Woods intercepting Jones for a field goal.

After the Cowboys and Giants exchanged field goals in the third period, Prescott's TD pass for Michael Gallup gave Dallas a 23-15 advantage and his 45-yard throw to Amari Cooper with eight minutes remaining effectively sealed the win after Rosas' field goal had trimmed the deficit.

The Cowboys ended the night with another touchdown when Jones – who finished 26 of 41 for 210 yards – was strip-sacked by Dorance Armstrong and Jourdan Lewis ran 63 yards into the end zone.