Cowboys' Elliott keen to avoid 'compromised situations' after Las Vegas incident
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott assured he will redouble his efforts to avoid incidents like the one that occurred at a music festival in Las Vegas this year.
Elliott was detained by police after he appeared to shove a member of staff at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in May.
The 23-year-old met NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the altercation, for which he could face disciplinary proceedings from the league.
After the meeting, Elliott issued a statement in which he said he will do more to avoid such situations.
"Earlier today, I met with the commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident," Elliott wrote in a post shared on Twitter.
July 2, 2019
"I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.
"I apologised to Kyle Johnson [the staff member] at the time and I meant it.
"I need to work harder on myself to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."
Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 following an NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, despite him not being charged with a crime.
In April, Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott's rookie contract that will pay him $9.1million for the 2020 season.