Cowboys’ Randy Gregory reinstated by NFL

18 Jul 2018

Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will have the chance to make up for lost time after being reinstated by the NFL.

The 25-year-old pass rusher missed the entire 2017 season as he was suspended without pay for multiple drug-related violations.

Since being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, Gregory has missed 30 out of 48 games due to suspension.

In a release, the NFL said: "Gregory may join the Cowboys at training camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.

"Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Gregory's clinical resources in Dallas, and subject to continued compliance with the terms of his reinstatement and all aspects of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he will be permitted to participate in all activities, including practices and games."

"I've never been more proud of any individual in my life," Gregory’s attorney Daniel Moskowitz said. "I'm very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of the his family."

Gregory's off-field issues have followed him since his time as an elite pass rusher at Nebraska. He plummeted down draft boards in 2015 after testing positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine and was hit with his first of three NFL suspensions in February 2016.