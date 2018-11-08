×
Cowboys running back Elliott calls matchup with Eagles a must-win game

NEWS
News
6   //    08 Nov 2018, 10:32 IST
Ezekiel-Elliott-103017-USNews-Getty-FTR
Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott thinks the Dallas Cowboys need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas dropped to 3-5 this season when they fell to the Tennessee Titans in week nine.

Elliott, the Cowboys' star running back, said the team's matchup in Philadelphia on Sunday was a must-win game.

"Being a division game that makes it that much more important," Elliott said (via the Star-Telegram).

"[We] definitely talked about kind of just having that mentality. We've got to go out there and win as many ballgames as we can to get ourselves the opportunity to get in the playoffs."

Elliott tallied just 61 yards on the ground on 17 carries in the loss to Tennessee. He said the team have to get their running game going.

"We've got to figure out how we're going to do that," Elliott said. "It's been inconsistent. I think we made some good strides last week early in the game, but still not where it needs to be. Still not at the level that it should be."

Elliott, who was a Pro Bowl player in 2016, has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and tallied four total touchdowns this season.

Dallas will enter their matchup with the Eagles in third place of the NFC East with a 3-5 record.

