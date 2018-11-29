×
Cowboys WR Cooper says he has more passion in Dallas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    29 Nov 2018, 06:04 IST
cooper-amari-11222018-getty-ftr.jpg
Amari Cooper

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper believes he has become more passionate since his move to Dallas.

Former Oakland Raiders receiver Cooper has helped the Cowboys win three of their last four games.

He seems to be thriving in his new environment, and Dallas are now tied for the NFC East lead with the Washington Redskins. 

Cooper says the move to Texas has helped him grow in one particular area.

"Just reflecting on my last four games here and my personality here, I feel like it did change me, as far as having that chip on my shoulder," Cooper told Yahoo Sports Tuesday.

"Not that I wasn't passionate before, but playing with more passion, trying to intentionally have fun out there. It definitely has changed me, in terms of me going out there and just having fun with it."

Cooper played six games for Oakland this season, recording 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. He has already recorded 22 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas.

On Thanksgiving Day, he torched Washington by hauling in eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He has proven to be the number one receiver the Cowboys have needed so desperately.

Cooper and the Cowboys are playing it cool when it comes to negotiating a new contract for the two-time Pro-Bowler. He will be a free agent in 2019, and he has not committed to Dallas long term just yet.

Omnisport
NEWS
