Custer wins at Texas for shot at NASCAR Xfinity title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
04 Nov 2018, 05:18 IST
AP Image

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Custer regained the lead after the final restart with two laps to go Saturday, pushing past rookie driver Tyler Reddick to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas and locking in a chance to race for the series championship.

It was the first win of the season for the 20-year-old Custer, who maintained control after he and Reddick made hard contact while racing to the checkered flag.

Reddick did take over the series points lead from retiring driver Elliott Sadler, who finished eighth and dropped to second in points.

There are three championship-contending spots for Homestead that will be decided next week at Phoenix.

The restart came after the 13th caution, the most ever in an Xfinity race at Texas. The final charge to the finish left Custer with a winning margin of .162 of a second, the third-closest at the 1 1/2-mile track.

Custer led four times for 16 laps. Reddick led a four times for 54 laps.

Austin Cindric, another playoff contender, finished third.

