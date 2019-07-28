×
Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper at Cowboys training camp without new contracts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Jul 2019, 20:22 IST
cooper-amari-prescott-dak-5719-usnews-getty-ftr
Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper remain unconcerned despite reporting for Dallas Cowboys training camp with their long-term futures uncertain.

The Cowboys quarterback and wide receiver were on hand in Oxnard, California, where the team holds camp every year.

Both men are entering the final year of their current deals but have outlined their intention to knuckle down and see how negotiations pan out.

"It will happen when it happens," Prescott told ESPN.com. "I know I'll be better by the time the regular season starts. That's my focus."

Prescott is heading into his fourth season with the team, while Cooper is set to complete his first training camp as a Cowboy after he was traded to the team midway through last season from the Oakland Raiders.

"I guess I'm just optimistic about it and it's something that's going to happen, whether it's today, tomorrow or whenever," Cooper said.

"I'm not worried about me getting hurt or something like that and it not happening. I just don't think like that."

Cooper is set to make $13.9million (£11.2m) over the last 12 months of his deal, while Prescott is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will net him $2.02m (£1.63m).

"I'm not here to talk about my contract and that stuff," Prescott said. "Talks, I'm sure, at this point are continuously happening. For me, it's to come out here and focus on this, not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation, just focus on being better, just being the best player I can be and making sure everyone around me is, as well."

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has two years left on his rookie contract, has yet to report to training camp as he seeks a new deal. Prescott reiterated that he did not want to talk about contracts, whether it be his or Elliott's.

"Just knowing his love for the game, knowing his love for his team-mates, sure," Prescott said. "But business is business. That's for him and his team to handle."

The Cowboys say they have put "solid" offers in front of Cooper, Prescott and Elliott.

