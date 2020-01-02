Dalvin Cook: There was nothing that was going to hold me out from the playoffs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Dalvin Cook in action for the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook insists he was never going to miss out on the chance of featuring in the playoffs despite his recent injury struggles.

Cook missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury but is in line to return against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Vikings star, who produced 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns before his injury, says he has no concerns over his readiness to come back into the fold.

"I definitely feel refreshed. I don't want to put a percentage on it, but whatever per cent I was, I'd be out there on Sunday," Cook told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I'm going to be ready to go, be at full strength and looking forward to a good football game.

"I'm going to be me. I'll work hard in practice each and every day, put myself in game scenarios each and every day and push myself as far as I can conditioning wise.

"Put myself in a state of mind for the game – a loud environment, a hostile environment. That's how I'm going to approach practice every day.

"I knew what my goal was – to be ready for the playoffs. I've been there before, I know. There was nothing that was going to hold me out from the playoffs. Just be strong, be healthy and get back on the field."

The Vikings took a wildcard place in the playoffs, finishing second in the NFC North, with the Saints coming top of the NFC South.