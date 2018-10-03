Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers spiked idea of woman cave

Associated Press
03 Oct 2018
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Danica Patrick encountered some resistance from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when she wanted to set up a woman cave in the house they share in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The retired racecar driver proposed converting a bedroom into her own space. Patrick says she has her essential oils, salt rock lamp, yoga mat and meditation pillow in a windowless room in the house, and she wanted one with windows instead.

"He's got a man cave with his pop shot and ping-pong table and bar, and I need a woman cave," Patrick told interviewer Hannah Storm on Monday at the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit in California.

"I got shut down," Patrick said.

When she first moved in, Patrick suggested building a greenhouse to counter the cold winters in Green Bay.

She says Rodgers liked that idea, with a yoga studio built off the side of the greenhouse.

