Darnold feeling '100 per cent' but Jets return still up in the air

01 Oct 2019

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold will begin throwing after he was cleared for non-contact drills, though there is still doubt over when exactly the New York Jets quarterback will return to action.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told the media on Monday that Darnold – who has not played since Week 1 due to mononucleosis – is now able to practice again.

The Jets had hoped the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft would be able to play after their bye week, but Gase confirmed his status for Week 5 remains up in the air.

With back-up Trevor Siemian ruled out for the season, Luke Falk could once again deputise for Darnold against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I know it's not the clear-and-cut answer that we were hoping for, but the positive thing is it gives a chance to get him out at practice and being able to go through all that stuff - he just can't have any contact," Gase said.

Darnold – who completed 28 of his 41 pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills – has not lifted, run or thrown since his diagnosis.

"I've been feeling 100 per cent for about a week," he said on a conference call with reporters. "That's the hard part about it.

"It's out of my control. My spleen's going to do what it's going to do.

"Right now, I'm just focused on if they say I can get some cardio in - getting as much cardio in as I can - making sure that I'm in shape so if I were to go out there and play a game I hold up."