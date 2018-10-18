×
Date set for court verdict in Olympic boxing presidency case

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Oct 2018, 18:11 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set an Oct. 30 target to judge a Kazakh official's appeal to be accepted as a candidate against an alleged heroin trader from Uzbekistan in Olympic boxing body AIBA's presidential election due four days later.

CAS says it also registered a separate appeal, by the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, seeking to delay the election scheduled for Nov. 3 in Moscow.

Serik Konakbayev wants to stand against AIBA interim president Gafur Rakhimov, who the U.S. Treasury Department called "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals." Rakhimov's assets in American jurisdiction were frozen.

AIBA excluded Konakbayev, one of its vice presidents, from a list of approved candidates.

CAS says all parties agreed on a faster timetable for Konakbayev to get a hearing with its judging panel.

