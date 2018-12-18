×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Daughter tells of dad's unlikely bond with Charles Barkley

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Dec 2018, 02:24 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — A chance meeting in a hotel lobby sparked an unlikely friendship between former NBA star Charles Barkley and a cat litter scientist in Iowa.

The story has been shared widely since it was told last week by the scientist's daughter on "Only A Game," an NPR sports show produced by Boston-based WBUR.

Lin Wang, who immigrated from China, approached Barkley when they both happened to be staying at the same Sacramento, California, hotel. The two began talking, got dinner and exchanged numbers.

Over the next couple of years, they would meet up to watch basketball games or hang out on the set of Barkley's TV show "Inside the NBA," Shirley Wang said. Her dad's co-workers didn't believe he was actually friends with the basketball legend and would tease him, she said.

When Barkley's mother died in 2015, Lin Wang traveled to Leeds, Alabama, to be at the funeral. Barkley recounted to Shirley Wang on the WBUR show how her father stood out, and friends and family wondered who he was.

"I just started laughing. I said, 'That's my boy, Lin,'" Barkley said. "They're, like, 'How do you know him?' I said, 'It's a long story.'"

Shortly afterward, Lin Wang was diagnosed with cancer. He died this year.

Shirley Wang says her family was shocked when Barkley showed up at his funeral in Iowa.

A video posted on YouTube shows Barkley telling those who gathered to remember Lin Wang that he was blessed to know him.

"He was a selfless man. He really cared about other people. And the world is going to be a little less happier because he's not here," Barkley said.

Associated Press
NEWS
Giants rookie running back Barkley 'ready for full...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Giants WR Beckham Jr. throws TD pass to Barkley
RELATED STORY
Barkley scores 3 TDs, Manning throws 2, Giants win again
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Rookies beyond Barkley to consider in drafts
RELATED STORY
The Sunday Seven - 7 Key Opta facts for NFL Week 15
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Leno proposes to girlfriend after Bears clinch...
RELATED STORY
NFL ICYMI: As of now, Brady, Patriots not what they've been
RELATED STORY
HS football in Mexico City to include college choices
RELATED STORY
Amari Cooper's impact on Cowboys immeasurable
RELATED STORY
Cowboys trace top-5 defense to draft, starting with Lawrence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us