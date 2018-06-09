Del Potro 'relaxed' despite failing to take his chances against Nadal

Juan Martin del Potro rued failing to convert six break points in the first set of his semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal in Paris.

Juan Martin del Potro in action at the 2018 French Open

Juan Martin del Potro was left to lament missed opportunities in the first set against Rafael Nadal after his "beautiful" run at the French Open came to an end.

Del Potro failed to take any of the six break-point chances that came his way early in the semi-final, letting the 10-time champion off the hook as he struggled on serve.

Spaniard Nadal eventually claimed the set with a late break of his own before going on to dominate the rest of the contest, his 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory setting up a showdown with Dominic Thiem for the title on Sunday.

While disappointed to miss out on the final, an upbeat Del Potro reflected on a positive campaign in Paris after at one stage fearing he would miss the tournament due to injury.

"When you're playing against the best player in the world and you have a few opportunities and you don't seize these opportunities, you have to wait for them to come back," the fifth seed - who seemed to be bothered by a hip problem in the match - told the media.

"And I had a lot of break points in the first set. I was playing better at the beginning of the match. But I knew that Rafa was going to play from worse to better and, if I was not able to win the first set, the match would be as it was.

"Unfortunately, I was not able to convert my break points. I made a few errors and he played well. If I had won that break, we could have played a longer match.

"But anyway, I did a beautiful tournament, better than expected. And losing against Rafa on his best surface, his best court, I'm quite relaxed about that."

Del Potro will switch his focus to playing on grass, with the 29-year-old confirming he will take stock of his schedule after Wimbledon.

"Well, everything went pretty well. Despite the tiredness, I'm moving to a more comfortable surface," he added.

"I hope that I'm going to have great successes. I'm going to play Wimbledon, of course, and then I will have to analyse the situation afterwards, when I will be ready to play.

"But Wimbledon I will try to be well-prepared to continue hitting my best tennis."