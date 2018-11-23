×
Delhi concede first innings lead to Hyderabad

PTI
NEWS
News
32   //    23 Nov 2018, 20:39 IST

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi conceded the first innings lead to Hyderabad before the Ranji Trophy Group B match ended in a drab draw here Friday.

Delhi, resuming at 245 for six, did well to reach 339 courtesy Lalit Yadav, who scored a gritty 77.

However, his effort was not enough to overcome Hyderabad's first innings total of 460.

Hyderabad had reached 156 for one in their second innings when umpires called off play on day four.

Hyderabad fetched three points for gaining the first innings lead while Delhi took just one.

In their Ranji opener against Himachal Pradesh, Delhi had lost out on the opportunity of posting an outright win and settled for a draw at the Ferozshah Kotla. Their next match is a home game, against Punjab, beginning November 28.

The match's outcome could have been different had Delhi opener Hiten Dalal (93) and captain Nitish Rana (82) gone on to make big hundreds on day three.

Delhi were a depleted outfit in the absence of Gautam Gambhir, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma but full marks to Hyderabad for the impressive show they put up.

Tanmay Agarwal and Ravi Teja had scored hundreds for Hyderabad in the first innings. Their star bowler was left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who took five wickets for 77 runs.

Agarwal followed up with an 82 in the second innings while his opening partner K Rohit Rayudu remained unbeaten on 61

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
