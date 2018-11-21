×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Delhi face stiff challenge after Hyderabad score 460

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Nov 2018, 20:39 IST

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Ravi Teja struck his maiden first-class hundred, helping Hyderbad post a daunting 460 against Delhi on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here Wednesday.

Hyderabad, resuming the day at 232 for three, continued to frustrate Delhi who are here without their key bowlers including Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal could only add eight runs to his overnight 112 before being bowled by Delhi pacer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Teja then took the innings forward with an unbeaten 115 off 206 and got help from Chama Milind, who was run out for 58. Teja, playing only his fifth first-class game, collected nine fours and a six.

Pacers Kheroliya and Gaurav Kumar took three wickets each for Delhi and did not concede too many runs. Hyderabad were all out for 460 in 170.3 overs.

In response, Delhi were 21 for no loss in seven overs at stumps, facing a stiff challenge of taking the first innings lead. Sarthak Ranjan and Hiten Dalal were batting on six and 14 respectively.

Delhi are also playing without their senior batsman Gautam Gambhir, who missed the game due to a shoulder niggle.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay 120, Teja 115 not out; Khejroliya 3/64, Gaurav Kumar 3/50)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
Sports & CSR - Towards Sports Development
RELATED STORY
For a game, calling Lamar Jackson's number kept working
RELATED STORY
Ford fiesta! Blue oval claims NASCAR titles after droughts
RELATED STORY
Mistake-prone Jags seeking solutions after 5th straight loss
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Top Indian medal contenders
RELATED STORY
The Sunday Seven - 7 Key Opta facts for NFL Week 11
RELATED STORY
Barkley scores 3 TDs, Manning throws 2, Giants win again
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Digging into implied totals for daily lineups
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us