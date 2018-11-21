Delhi face stiff challenge after Hyderabad score 460

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Ravi Teja struck his maiden first-class hundred, helping Hyderbad post a daunting 460 against Delhi on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here Wednesday.

Hyderabad, resuming the day at 232 for three, continued to frustrate Delhi who are here without their key bowlers including Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal could only add eight runs to his overnight 112 before being bowled by Delhi pacer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Teja then took the innings forward with an unbeaten 115 off 206 and got help from Chama Milind, who was run out for 58. Teja, playing only his fifth first-class game, collected nine fours and a six.

Pacers Kheroliya and Gaurav Kumar took three wickets each for Delhi and did not concede too many runs. Hyderabad were all out for 460 in 170.3 overs.

In response, Delhi were 21 for no loss in seven overs at stumps, facing a stiff challenge of taking the first innings lead. Sarthak Ranjan and Hiten Dalal were batting on six and 14 respectively.

Delhi are also playing without their senior batsman Gautam Gambhir, who missed the game due to a shoulder niggle.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay 120, Teja 115 not out; Khejroliya 3/64, Gaurav Kumar 3/50)