Denied work for 889 days - Kaepernick 'still ready' for NFL in workout video

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is not giving up on making a return to the NFL just yet.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has not played since the 2016 season, is entering his third season without a team.

But Kaepernick sent a message to NFL teams on Wednesday as he posted a workout video to his Twitter account with the caption "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."

The 31-year-old said the same words after an introduction with a graphic that states he has been "denied work for 889 days".

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

The video represents Kaepernick's first public comment about his future since settling his case against the NFL and its ownership in February.

In the grievance, Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial inequality, accused NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the game.

Kaepernick inspired other players to protest, including his then team-mate Eric Reid, who also filed a similar grievance against the NFL.

Reid was without a team for some time before signing with the Carolina Panthers last September on a one-year deal. He re-signed on a three-year contract with the Panthers in February.