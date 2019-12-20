Derrick Henry among three key Titans absent from practice

Titans RB Derrick Henry

Running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Adam Humphries all sat out practice for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

The Titans (8-6) are second in the AFC South after losing to division rivals the Houston Texans last week, with a tough test against the New Orleans Saints to come on Sunday.

Tennessee face the Texans again in Week 17, and need wins, but the status of three key men for the weekend is in doubt.

Henry has 15 touchdowns this season and was selected to the Pro Bowl this week, yet he has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not participate after a limited practice on Wednesday.

However, Henry had not practiced all week before playing against Houston, and he said he would be available against the Saints "as long as my leg is not halfway off".

"I just want to make sure I am doing the right things to get back to 100 per cent," he said of sitting out.

"I'm just listening to the trainers and the coaches, and when I am able to get back out there, I will get back out there."

Jackson had been back in limited practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a foot injury on December 1, but he joined Henry on the sidelines the following day.

Coach Mike Vrabel explained: "We're just trying to work him back in there and see what his availability can be for us this week. It may be a third-down role - we'll see how he comes out of practice."

Humphries' issue is with his ankle, giving the Titans a tense wait ahead of Sunday's crunch clash.