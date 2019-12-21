Derrick Henry available for Titans but key colleagues out

Derrick Henry is off the Tennessee Titans' injury report ahead of the big Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints, but Adoree' Jackson and Adam Humphries have been ruled out.

The trio all missed practice on Thursday, and there was mixed news on the fitness front the following day.

Star running back Henry - a key piece in the Titans' offense - looks to be available against the Saints after he was not listed.

The 25-year-old has 15 touchdowns this season and was selected to the Pro Bowl this week but had been dealing with a hamstring issue.

While Tennessee will be boosted by Henry's involvement, there were blows at cornerback and wide receiver.

Jackson, out since December 1 with a foot problem, was a limited participant on Wednesday but missed practice on Thursday and was then downgraded to out.

Humphries has an ankle injury and is also unavailable, while defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is questionable due to a knee ailment.