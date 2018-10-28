×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A design based on the Pittsburgh Steelers' helmet logo — inserting a Star of David — appeared on the internet and was displayed at Heinz Field for the team's game a day after a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in the city.

The Steelers observed a moment of silence before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL games in various other cities did the same.

In a tribute to the victims, a tweak to the Steelers' logo changed a yellow shape into a Jewish star, and added the words, "Stronger than hate." One child in the stands wore that new symbol as a patch on his jersey.

Eight men and three women were killed by a gunman inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday.

Mayor Bill Peduto called it the "darkest day of Pittsburgh's history."

In a statement issued before his team's game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: "Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community."

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Ravens try fake punt on fourth-and-1 at own 10
RELATED STORY
Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB's late TD
RELATED STORY
Mayfield says 'no words' for ref's explanation of helmet hit
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown's late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21
RELATED STORY
Again! Bengals watch Steelers rally in last minute for a win
RELATED STORY
Steelers ready to plow forward with - or without - Bell
RELATED STORY
Novato Edmunds brilla en la renovada secundaria de Steelers
RELATED STORY
Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss
RELATED STORY
Tomlin confirms Steelers WR Brown was absent from...
RELATED STORY
Conner blossoming for Steelers as Falcons falter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us