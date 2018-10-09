×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Desmond Howard stands by comments on Clemson running game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST
AP Image

ESPN's Desmond Howard insists he did not know his comments about No. 4 Clemson would offend an assistant coach and upset its fan base.

The "College GameDay" analyst, though, stands by his analysis, saying the Tigers run the ball with finesse in the in the latest episode of "PodcastOne Sports Now" with guest host Larry Lage. Howard adds the style has worked well for Clemson.

The Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl MVP winner kicks off the podcast, previewing No. 2 Georgia playing No. 13 LSU, No. 12 Michigan facing No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 7 Washington playing No. 17 Oregon.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ndamukong Suh talks opens up about what it's like to play for a coach his age and what he has learned from Warren Buffett.

Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham wraps up the weekly podcast, saying the Eagles' losing record is not a sign of a Super Bowl hangover.

Associated Press
NEWS
No. 2 Clemson avoids bad weather as storm batters coast
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason Top 25; Clemson, Georgia next
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas tops Big 12; SEC East revival
RELATED STORY
No. 2 Clemson escapes with 28-26 win at Texas A&M
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: October begins with 14 unbeatens
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: Conference bragging rights on line
RELATED STORY
Jets' Crowell fined $13K by NFL for TD 'wipe' celebration
RELATED STORY
No. 19 Texas beats No. 7 Oklahoma 48-45 on late FG
RELATED STORY
No. 12 LSU beats No. 7 Auburn 22-21 on last-play field goal
RELATED STORY
Gunfire near Illinois football game sends fans running away
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us