Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

DETROIT (AP) — The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed when a General Motors executive driving the pace car crashed into a wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. It delayed the race about 30 minutes.

Mark Reuss was driving when the Corvette spun and crashed during a pace lap just before the race's scheduled start time. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

Reuss is product development chief for Detroit-based GM. On Facebook, he says he let down his family and GM. He says, "Sorry does not describe it."

A manager with IndyCar, Mark Sandy, was a passenger.

Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race, in his first IndyCar victory since 2015. He says the delay was "no big deal."