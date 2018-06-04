Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 23:33 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed when a General Motors executive driving the pace car crashed into a wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. It delayed the race about 30 minutes.

Mark Reuss was driving when the Corvette spun and crashed during a pace lap just before the race's scheduled start time. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

Reuss is product development chief for Detroit-based GM. On Facebook, he says he let down his family and GM. He says, "Sorry does not describe it."

A manager with IndyCar, Mark Sandy, was a passenger.

Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race, in his first IndyCar victory since 2015. He says the delay was "no big deal."

