Dolphins fire coach Gase

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Dec 2018, 22:50 IST
Gase-Adam-USNews-092518-ftr-getty
Adam Gase

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase on Monday after three seasons at the helm.

Miami missed the playoffs for a second year in a row after finishing 7-9 for the season.

It was a tough blow for a team which started out 3-0 and secured huge wins over the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was reportedly particularly unhappy with Gase after the team's Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sunday's 42-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills sealed his fate.

“I want to thank Adam for his hard work and dedication to the Miami Dolphins," Ross said. "This decision was not easy as he gave everything he had to the organisation. I wish him and his family the best going forward.”

In his three years at Miami, Gase posted a 23-25 record. He seemed promising in his first year after the Dolphins went 10-6 and made a trip to the playoffs, but this season's record and last year's 6-10 mark got the 40-year-old the boot.

In addition to Gase's firing, general manager Chris Grier will oversee football operations and report directly to Ross, while executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaumhas has been reassigned within the organisation.

Other notable firings as of Monday include the Denver Broncos' Vance Joseph, New York Jets' Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter, Arizona Cardinals' Steve Wilks and Cincinnati Bengals' Marvin Lewis.

