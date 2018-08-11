Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dolphins' Kenny Stills calls out NFL for 'blackballing' Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid

13   //    11 Aug 2018, 23:09 IST
Kenny Stills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills believes the NFL could take a first step towards ending the player protests by displaying more support to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

Stills continued to kneel during the national anthem - a move taken by several NFL players to demonstrate against social injustice and police brutality - when pre-season got under way this week.

Kaepernick was the first man to carry out this form of protest - with ardent support from Reid - with neither now playing in the league.

When asked what it would take for him to stop kneeling during the anthem, Stills told the Palm Beach Post: "What would it take? It would take a lot.

"But I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can't say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.

"If you want to talk about solutions, we need to start there as a league. Then we can start drawing up solutions to some of these other problems.”

Both Kaepernick and Reid have been unable to find a job since becoming free agents. Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, while Reid has been on the market since becoming a free agent in the off-season. 

Kaepernick launched a collusion case last year against the NFL and its owners, alleging teams made a co-ordinated effort to keep him out of the league because he initiated the protests.

Reid also filed a grievance of his own in May.

