Dovizioso wins San Marino GP; Marquez extends MotoGP lead

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:53 IST
AP Image

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Italy's Andrea Dovizioso and the Ducati team won on home soil in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, while Marc Marquez extended his lead atop the MotoGP standings.

Starting fourth, Dovizioso quickly moved up the grid, then passed pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo to take the lead early on and wasn't challenged the rest of the way.

It was Dovizioso's third win this season and the 11th of his MotoGP career.

Lorenzo was in a tight battle with Marquez for second until he fell with two laps to go. That handed second to Marquez, while Cal Crutchlow finished third.

Lorenzo got back on his bike and finished 17th.

Marquez now leads Dovizioso by 67 points, while Valentino Rossi — who finished seventh — dropped from second to third in the standings, 70 points behind.

Francesco Bagnaia won the Moto2 race and Lorenzo Dalla Porta won the Moto3 race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Associated Press
NEWS
