Drew Brees reportedly set for surgery on thumb injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Drew Brees is set to miss a game through injury for just the second time in his New Orleans career after hurting his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints quarterback was forced to leave the field in the first quarter of the Week 2 game after making contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Brees had his hand taped as a precaution as he watched on from the sideline as back-up Teddy Bridgewater took over for the remainder of a 27-9 loss.

According to reports by NFL Media and ESPN, which cited unidentified sources, the 40-year-old has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and will require surgery, potentially ruling him out for up to six weeks.

Brees told the media after the game he initially hurt the thumb on a pass attempt to Jared Cook before later hitting it on Donald, adding his concern that the issue "could be significant."

"I'm hoping for the best and preparing for whatever the next steps might be according to the evaluation," he said.

Bridgewater took over with the Saints trailing 3-0, finishing 17-for-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns.

The former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, whose career was derailed by a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered before the 2016 season, made one start for the Saints last season in a Week 17 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.