Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win

Associated Press
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 22:41 IST
3
AP Image

EPSOM, England (AP) — The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory in the 239th edition of the race.

Beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas last month by Saxon Warrior, William Buick's Masar turned the tables on Aidan O'Brien's favorite, which finished fourth.

"It's not easy to win the Derby, but we have won it," said Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who founded Godolphin. "I was jumping up and down in the final furlong. Horses are in my blood, I love them."

In a Godolphin double, Dee Ex Bee was second — running in the colors of Sheikh Mohammed's son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Masar, trainer Charlie Appleby's colt, finished 1 ½ lengths ahead of Dee Ex Bee.

"We came here with doubts about his effectiveness on the track and I'm not sure it suits," Dee Ex Bee trainer Mark Johnston said. "Because of the camber he rolled on to the one on his inside, but he rallied again up the hill so it bodes really well for the future."

Roaring Lion was third at Epsom, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching the race.

