Eagles coach Pederson clashes with media over Foles reports

03 Sep 2018

Eagles coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson took exception to questions regarding whether Nick Foles will start the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL opener, feeling that reporters have put words in his mouth.

Foles' preseason has been difficult at times after leading the Eagles to their Super Bowl triumph last term, with regular quarterback Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact as he returns from long-term injury.

Reports on Saturday suggested Foles is in line to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, but Pederson, questioned on the topic at a news conference, refused to entertain speculation.

Asked about the quarterback position in the very first question, the coach replied: "I appreciate you all putting words in my mouth this week. Therefore, I'm not going to discuss it."

"You saw the reports," Pederson then replied when asked what he meant, before repeating: "Next question. I'm not answering the question."

Frustrations grew as one reporter asked: "What's the point of this?" Pederson responded: "Exactly, what is the point of this? It's my decision."

Conversation turned to Wentz as reporters sought a different route in, but the Eagles coach would not budge.

"He is not yet [cleared for contact]. We've got a lot of days left," Pederson said. "We'll see.

"It's a little bit [related to competitive advantage]. We're trying to win a football game. I don't want to put my game plan out there for everyone to see it and read it, so teams can scheme. It just doesn't make a lot of sense."