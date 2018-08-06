Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022

Associated Press
NEWS
News
35   //    06 Aug 2018, 06:15 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Super Bowl victory gave Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman more job security.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed their coach and executive vice president of football operations to contract extensions through the 2022 season. Coming off the franchise's first championship since 1960, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pederson is entering his third season as coach. He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020.

Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization's leadership," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

Pederson, a longtime backup quarterback in the NFL, came to Philadelphia the first time in 1999 as a starter for Andy Reid. He groomed rookie Donovan McNabb that season and spent several more years in the NFL. Pederson began his coaching career as an assistant under Reid in 2009, followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 and was hired by the Eagles to replace Chip Kelly in 2016.

He guided a team that overcame numerous injuries last season to a 41-33 victory over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Eagles were led by backup quarterback Nick Foles after Carson Wentz sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 14.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Eagles players individually decided on WH trip
RELATED STORY
Wentz eager to return, but Foles allows Eagles to wait
RELATED STORY
Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
RELATED STORY
Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' Bieniemy stepping into role as offensive coordinator
RELATED STORY
Long on Eagles having Wentz, Foles: It's really a dream
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Eagles safety says players aren't anti-anthem
RELATED STORY
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
RELATED STORY
Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony
RELATED STORY
Eagles fan accused of punching police horse sues team, cops
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us