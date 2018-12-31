×
Eagles leapfrog Vikings into NFL playoffs with help from Bears

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Dec 2018, 07:19 IST
foles-nick-2-12302018-getty-ftr.jpg
Nick Foles

Defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles progressed to the NFL playoffs as the Minnesota Vikings bowed out.

It was win or go home for the Eagles and the Vikings in week 17 on Sunday and Philadelphia came out on top at the expense of Minnesota.

Both teams had a chance to secure the NFC's final playoff spot and the Eagles – who have won five of their last six games – captured it by blanking the Washington Redskins 24-0, while the Vikings lost 24-10 to the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia will return to the playoffs after a two-touchdown performance by quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles took over as the team's starter in place of Carson Wentz (back) in week 15 and is 3-0 since. 

The 29-year-old did sustain an injury late in the fourth quarter that took him out of the game. Initial reports say Foles may have bruised his ribs but is believed to be "OK." He finished 28-of-33 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Foles also threw one interception. Before his exit, he tied the league's all-time consecutive completions record (25).

The Eagles will now face the Bears, who defeated the Vikings by 14 points.

Minnesota were the only other team in the hunt after the Seattle Seahawks secured the fifth seed in week 16. But, quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked four times in the loss to Chicago and the Vikings' defense allowed 11 fourth-quarter points in an otherwise close game.

Cousins finished 20-of-33 passing for 132 yards and one touchdown. ​Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of his 26 passes for 163 yards for Chicago.

The Bears utilised the run game for all three of their scores. Running back Jordan Howard​ accounted for two and Tarik Cohen scored once.

Omnisport
NEWS
