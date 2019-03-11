Eagles & Malik Jackson agree three-year, $30m deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 11 Mar 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Malik Jackson

Malik Jackson has agreed a three-year, $30million deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles, according to widespread reports.

ESPN and NFL.com revealed the Eagles settled on a pact with the defensive tackle on Monday.

Jackson, who turned 29 in January, was only released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

He signed a six-year contract worth $85.5m with the Jags in 2016 but was cut mainly due to his $15m salary cap hit in 2019.

The Pro Bowl defender was initially selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, and helped them to glory in Super Bowl 50.

Jackson had 14.5 sacks in 62 games with Denver and 18 sacks in 48 games with Jacksonville.

He will join Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on a formidable Eagles defensive line that is set to lose Michael Bennett, who will reportedly be traded to the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are also said to be chasing their former wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has posted a goodbye message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on social media.

The #Eagles are signing DT Malik Jackson on a 3-year, $30M deal to give them a capable anchor next to Fletcher Cox. pic.twitter.com/F7DKyNGwSy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019