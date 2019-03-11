×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eagles & Malik Jackson agree three-year, $30m deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    11 Mar 2019, 23:54 IST
Malik-Jackson-031119-usnews-getty-ftr
Malik Jackson

Malik Jackson has agreed a three-year, $30million deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles, according to widespread reports.

ESPN and NFL.com revealed the Eagles settled on a pact with the defensive tackle on Monday.

Jackson, who turned 29 in January, was only released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

He signed a six-year contract worth $85.5m with the Jags in 2016 but was cut mainly due to his $15m salary cap hit in 2019.

The Pro Bowl defender was initially selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, and helped them to glory in Super Bowl 50.

Jackson had 14.5 sacks in 62 games with Denver and 18 sacks in 48 games with Jacksonville.

He will join Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on a formidable Eagles defensive line that is set to lose Michael Bennett, who will reportedly be traded to the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are also said to be chasing their former wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has posted a goodbye message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on social media.

Omnisport
NEWS
Eagles stave off Bears on missed FG; Chargers edge Ravens
RELATED STORY
Bears safety Eddie Jackson questionable for playoff game
RELATED STORY
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles soar into NFC playoffs
RELATED STORY
Eagles DE Graham signs three-year extension
RELATED STORY
Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
RELATED STORY
Eagles to start Foles v Texans
RELATED STORY
Foles 'to buy out contract' after Eagles pick up $20M option
RELATED STORY
Ravens, Eagles, Colts squeeze into playoffs
RELATED STORY
Eagles, behind Foles, stay alive in NFC playoff race
RELATED STORY
Foles' latest star turn buys Eagles another week to dream of unexpected
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us