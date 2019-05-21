×
Eagles QB Carson Wentz will be full participant in OTAs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 21:48 IST
Carson-Wentz-012618-USNews-Getty-FTR
Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be a "full participant" in organised team activities (OTAs), the NFC East team announced on Tuesday.

Last week head coach Doug Pederson was non-committal about whether Wentz would be ready for OTAs, but on Tuesday he said his quarterback should be good to go.

"Carson has no limitations," Pederson said. "He's been working with the guys all offseason and we're looking forward to these next 10 practices with him.

"I'm not going to hold him back."

Wentz, 26, suffered a stress fracture in his back last season, keeping him out of the final three games in 2018 and all of the playoffs. Wentz was expected to be out for three months, but that timetable was extended.

He was also absent for the first two games of 2018 as he recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that caused him to miss the end of the 2017 regular season and all of that postseason, as well, including the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

The second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Wentz's only fully healthy season was his rookie year, when he threw for 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Before the back injury in 2018, Wentz threw for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games.

