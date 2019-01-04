×
Eagles QB Foles full participant in practice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    04 Jan 2019, 06:25 IST
nick-foles-08242018-usnews-getty-ftr
Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles appears ready to play for the NFL playoffs after participating in practice.

Foles was a full participant in Philadelphia's practice on Thursday, the Super Bowl champions announced.

He left last week's win over the Washington Redskins with a bruised rib in the fourth quarter as the Eagles secured a postseason berth.

The Eagles did not believe Foles' injury was serious after he was examined following the victory against Washington.

He is expected to start when Philadelphia face the Chicago Bears in a wild-card weekend matchup away from home on Sunday.

Foles took over as the Eagles starter under center for an injured Carson Wentz in week 15 and led the team to three straight wins.

The 29-year-old, who also started the first two games of the season as Wentz continued to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, has completed 72.3 per cent of his passes and thrown for seven touchdowns, along with four interceptions, in 2018.  

Philadelphia clinched the final playoff spot in the NFC thanks to victory over the Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings' loss to Chicago.

Omnisport
NEWS
