Eagles QB Sudfeld to undergo surgery after breaking wrist

Philadelphia Eagles back-up quarterback Nate Sudfeld will undergo surgery after breaking his left wrist, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed.

Sudfeld suffered the injury in Thursday's 27-10 NFL preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, with the Eagles QB to have surgery on Friday.

The 25-year-old broke his wrist while being taken down toward the end of the first half against the Titans.

Sudfeld went 10-for-18 passing for 177 yards and threw a touchdown before leaving the game.

"Nate's going to be fine. He's going to be back. We're optimistic about that and then at the same time, this gives Cody [Kessler] and Clayton [Thorson] opportunities to continue to prove themselves right now and we're comfortable with them," said Pederson, who does not believe the injury is season ending.

"With the ones, with the starters taking the majority of reps in camp, it also gets Carson and those guys enough time to get themselves prepared for the opener, as well."

With the injury to Sudfeld, Cody Kessler is now in line to be Carson Wentz's primary backup for the Eagles.

Sudfeld's injury leaves the Eagles in a precarious situation given how difficult it has been for star QB Wentz to stay healthy.

Philadelphia's Wentz has suffered season-ending injuries the past two years and has yet to feature in a playoff game.

Wentz had been replaced by Nick Foles in the past two postseasons, but Philadelphia lost that safety net when Foles signed a massive four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

Kessler has played in 17 career regular-season games while Sudfeld has only appeared in three.

Thorson was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and went two-for-nine passing with one interception in his first NFL action against the Titans.