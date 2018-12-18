Eagles to start Foles v Texans

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 18 Dec 2018, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with quarterback Nick Foles against the Houston Texans in Week 16 after he led them to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Foles would remain under center in place of Carson Wentz.

Foles made his third appearance of the 2018 season against the Rams and had his best performance since leading the Eagles to Super Bowl glory in February.

He completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 30-23 win.

Injured starter Wentz, whose torn ACL gave Foles the opportunity to engineer an unbelievable Super Bowl run last season, remains "week-to-week" as he continues to deal with a spinal compression fracture.

According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, @NickFoles will start at quarterback on Sunday against Houston.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DmDulfOS4A — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2018

"Well, where Carson is health wise and another week of rest will help him," Pederson said. "We made the decision to go forward with Nick."

While the team intends to keep Wentz available throughout the rest of the 2018-19 campaign, they will use caution with the injury given there are just two regular-season games remaining.

The Eagles are 7-7, second in the NFC East and one game behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia take on Houston in a crucial Week 16 game on Sunday.