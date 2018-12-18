×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eagles to start Foles v Texans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Dec 2018, 01:21 IST
foles-nick-12162018-getty-ftr.jpg
Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with quarterback Nick Foles against the Houston Texans in Week 16 after he led them to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Foles would remain under center in place of Carson Wentz.

Foles made his third appearance of the 2018 season against the Rams and had his best performance since leading the Eagles to Super Bowl glory in February.

He completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 30-23 win.

Injured starter Wentz, whose torn ACL gave Foles the opportunity to engineer an unbelievable Super Bowl run last season, remains "week-to-week" as he continues to deal with a spinal compression fracture.

"Well, where Carson is health wise and another week of rest will help him," Pederson said. "We made the decision to go forward with Nick."

While the team intends to keep Wentz available throughout the rest of the 2018-19 campaign, they will use caution with the injury given there are just two regular-season games remaining.

The Eagles are 7-7, second in the NFC East and one game behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia take on Houston in a crucial Week 16 game on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
RELATED STORY
Eagles to start Foles at QB against Falcons
RELATED STORY
Foles fuels Eagles' upset win over Rams
RELATED STORY
Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play
RELATED STORY
Nick Foles ready to lead Eagles again with Wentz still out
RELATED STORY
Eagles coach Pederson clashes with media over Foles reports
RELATED STORY
Foles shows off catching skills, Eagles beat Falcons 18-12
RELATED STORY
Eagles' Wentz out for Sunday with stress fracture in back
RELATED STORY
Pederson coy over Wentz back injury
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit in Week 2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us