×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eagles' Wentz has stress fracture in back; no surgery needed

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Dec 2018, 23:24 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz's back injury will likely give Nick Foles another opportunity.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as "questionable" for Sunday night's game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team.

"The fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is the best news you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or stress injury," Pederson said. "If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there's no risk of anything further."

The team isn't certain when Wentz got hurt and Pederson said the injury developed over time. A test on Tuesday revealed his condition.

"He's one of the toughest dudes I know, but of course it's going to affect him," wide receiver Jordan Matthews said after Thursday's practice. "You have to be able to twist, you have to be able to turn. Carson is probably the best quarterback also throwing off the run, so that affects your running, too. He's wearing a knee brace. This guy is playing through a lot."

Foles hasn't taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee during a comeback win on the road against the Rams. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia.

Associated Press
NEWS
Pederson coy over Wentz back injury
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz cleared to return for Eagles
RELATED STORY
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz aims to continue success vs. Redskins
RELATED STORY
Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play
RELATED STORY
Jags suffer London loss as Wentz throws three TDs in...
RELATED STORY
Young Colts defense ready to face Wentz, Eagles
RELATED STORY
Mariota outduels Wentz as Titans edge Eagles 26-23 in OT
RELATED STORY
AP Sources: Carson Wentz hasn't been ruled out for next game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us