Eli Manning to start against Dolphins as Giants rule out Jones, Engram

Veteran quarterback Eli Manning will make potentially his final home start for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie Daniel Jones, who took over from Manning as the starter from Week 3, will miss a second successive game with an ankle injury.

That means 38-year-old Manning will be under center at MetLife Stadium for the 2-11 Giants' Week 15 clash with the 3-10 Dolphins.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Manning, the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, is in his 16th and likely final season with the Giants, who finish the campaign at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning has played in 235 regular-season games for New York, throwing for 56,740 yards and 364 touchdowns, while also leading the franchise to victories over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.

The Giants drafted Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to take over from Manning, who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he decides to carry on playing.

In three starts this season, Manning has gone 71-of-119 passing for 759 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Two of those scores came on Monday in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Manning will be without Evan Engram on Sunday, though, with the tight end ruled out for a fifth successive game due to a foot injury.