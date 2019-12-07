Eli Manning to start for Giants against Eagles

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 07 Dec 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE

Eli Manning, who will start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eli Manning will start for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 after Daniel Jones was officially ruled out of the game.

Quarterback Jones - who took over as the Giants' starter in Week 3, leading the team to back-to-back victories in his first two NFL outings - has not practiced all week due to a high ankle sprain.

The rookie suffered the injury in the 31-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, a result that extended New York's losing streak to eight games.

Manning will now make his 245th start for the franchise in an all-NFC East battle in Philadelphia on Monday.

"He looks good. He's had a good week. He always has a good look in his eye," Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula said on Friday.

Injury update: WR Golden Tate was cleared from the concussion protocol this afternoon pic.twitter.com/xCEsl34h2R — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2019

The two-time Super Bowl winner will be aided in his return by the availability of Golden Tate. The wide receiver is set to feature after clearing concussion protocol, but tight end Evan Engram is again out.

They will also be without Jabrill Peppers; the safety has been placed on injured reserve, bringing an end to his campaign, due to a back injury.

Sean Chandler - signed off the practice squad - takes Peppers' place on the roster, while the fit-again Kareem Martin replaces fellow linebacker Chris Peace, who - like Peppers - is also done for the season.