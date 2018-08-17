Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Elon Musk proposes Los Angeles tunnel to Dodger Stadium

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    17 Aug 2018, 01:14 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traffic-weary baseball fans could someday travel to and from Dodger Stadium on a public transportation system underneath Los Angeles — if Elon Musk's latest bold plan comes to fruition.

The billionaire's Boring Company tweeted a proposal Wednesday for autonomous, zero-emissions electric sleds that would run through a tunnel between the stadium and a location in the city's Hollywood area.

The company says the so-called Dugout Loop system would be privately funded and not require tax money.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that it's exciting to see innovative ideas aimed at reducing traffic on LA roads.

A proposal to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium was announced in April.

Musk is currently building a test tunnel from his SpaceX rocket plant to a point near Los Angeles International Airport.

Associated Press
NEWS
Interview: Garcetti says LA can be winning Olympic model
RELATED STORY
Coliseum eager to host Trojans, Rams amid renovation project
RELATED STORY
Kirk has big early play, Cardinals beat Chargers 24-17
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: TE, defense, kickers not to be ignored
RELATED STORY
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting their second child
RELATED STORY
Special Feature: The World’s Greatest Sports Stadiums
RELATED STORY
5 best opening ceremonies in Olympics history
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: RB position in fantasy all about workload
RELATED STORY
Transferring 5 On-Field Soccer Techniques to a Foosball...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Popular Sports Teams in the World
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us