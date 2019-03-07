×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eric Weddle says 'no hard feelings' as Baltimore Ravens cut safety

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    07 Mar 2019, 03:20 IST
weddle-eric-03052019-getty-ftr.jpg
Eric Weddle

The Baltimore Ravens and free safety Eric Weddle have parted ways after the AFC North team cut the veteran on Wednesday.

Weddle, 34, would have received a $6.5million base salary in 2019, a number that appeared to be too high for new general manager Eric DeCosta.

"It's their decision, and I respect that. No hard feelings," Weddle said to ESPN. 

"[DeCosta] said, 'We're releasing you,' and said some nice things about me. That was it. They're moving forward. 

"I didn't get any inclination that they wanted to bring me back, which is totally fine. He's moving forward with his plan, and I will be pulling for him."

Weddle earned three Pro Bowl selections in as many years during his time with the Ravens and was a key part of the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018. 

He finished third on the team in tackles (68) but did not tally an interception last season. He came to Baltimore after leading the team previously known as the San Diego Chargers in tackles five of his nine years with the team.

Weddle, who joins an impressive safety class in free agency after revealing the Ravens did not offer him a pay cut to stay, plans to continue playing.

Advertisement

He added: "It's all about my health and my mindset. Who knows how long I'll play? 34 to 35 is the new 31 with the way guys are playing these days. 

"A lot of teams [have expressed an interest]. It's where you're wanted and where you feel like you'll have an impact. The passion and desire needs to be there. I'll end up where I'm supposed to end up."

Omnisport
NEWS
I know for a fact no one wants to see us - Weddle bullish about Ravens
RELATED STORY
Generous Weddle plans to share $1m incentive bonus with Ravens team-mates
RELATED STORY
Ravens and Chargers both chasers as they meet Saturday
RELATED STORY
Chargers-Ravens in wild card is rematch of late-season game
RELATED STORY
John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019
RELATED STORY
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles, Colts get wild cards
RELATED STORY
Chargers lead NFL Pro Bowl selections, Brees named NFC starting QB
RELATED STORY
Ravens coach Harbaugh signs four-year extension
RELATED STORY
Chargers lead Pro Bowl selections with 7 players
RELATED STORY
Jackson leads surging Ravens to 22-10 victory over Chargers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us