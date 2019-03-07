Eric Weddle says 'no hard feelings' as Baltimore Ravens cut safety

The Baltimore Ravens and free safety Eric Weddle have parted ways after the AFC North team cut the veteran on Wednesday.

Weddle, 34, would have received a $6.5million base salary in 2019, a number that appeared to be too high for new general manager Eric DeCosta.

"It's their decision, and I respect that. No hard feelings," Weddle said to ESPN.

"[DeCosta] said, 'We're releasing you,' and said some nice things about me. That was it. They're moving forward.

"I didn't get any inclination that they wanted to bring me back, which is totally fine. He's moving forward with his plan, and I will be pulling for him."

What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 6, 2019

Weddle earned three Pro Bowl selections in as many years during his time with the Ravens and was a key part of the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018.

He finished third on the team in tackles (68) but did not tally an interception last season. He came to Baltimore after leading the team previously known as the San Diego Chargers in tackles five of his nine years with the team.

Weddle, who joins an impressive safety class in free agency after revealing the Ravens did not offer him a pay cut to stay, plans to continue playing.

He added: "It's all about my health and my mindset. Who knows how long I'll play? 34 to 35 is the new 31 with the way guys are playing these days.

"A lot of teams [have expressed an interest]. It's where you're wanted and where you feel like you'll have an impact. The passion and desire needs to be there. I'll end up where I'm supposed to end up."

“Eric will always be a significant part of our Ravens family.” pic.twitter.com/QTW6meuQpN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 6, 2019