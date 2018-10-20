×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ex-jockey Valenzuela pleads guilty to domestic violence

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Oct 2018, 05:37 IST
AP Image

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Famed former jockey Patrick Valenzuela has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence for slapping his girlfriend at a Southern California restaurant.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the seven-time Breeders Cup winner entered the plea earlier this week, was fined nearly $900 and ordered to take domestic violence recovery classes.

Prosecutors say Valenzuela slapped his girlfriend last month for hugging a bartender at a Carlsbad restaurant.

Valenzuela told the Union-Tribune by phone Friday that he is "very saddened" by the situation and added: "I will continue to strive to be the best person I can be."

Valenzuela had more than 4,300 winning races, including the 1989 Kentucky Derby and Preakness. He's struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and lost his California racing license. He last raced in 2016.

Associated Press
NEWS
LeSean McCoy denies accusations of domestic violence
RELATED STORY
Ex-Browns LB Kendricks pleads guilty to insider trading
RELATED STORY
Jets linebacker pleads guilty to drunken driving in crash
RELATED STORY
Guatemalan pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player
RELATED STORY
MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ex of fired Ohio St coach talks to investigators
RELATED STORY
Ohio State's Meyer put on leave, investigation opened
RELATED STORY
Meyer tweets apology to former assistant's ex-wife
RELATED STORY
Ohio State: Meyer met with team after suspension announced
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ohio State trustees' group will head Meyer probe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us