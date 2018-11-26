×
Ex-Michigan State leader in court on Nassar-related charges

Associated Press
News
7   //    26 Nov 2018, 21:07 IST
AP Image

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The former president of Michigan State University is making her first appearance in court since being charged with lying to investigators about her knowledge of sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Lou Anna Simon's attorney says the allegations have no merit. But authorities say she specifically knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a woman at a campus clinic. State police say Simon received a detailed file about the allegation.

Simon told state police in May that she only knew that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. She's charged with making false statements, a felony.

Simon is due to be arraigned later Monday in an Eaton County court.

She resigned in January after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting young women and girls.

