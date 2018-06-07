Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ex-Spartan football players avoid jail in sex assault case

Ex-Spartan football players avoid jail in sex assault case

Associated Press
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 02:55 IST
13
AP Image

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three former Michigan State University football players accused in the sexual assault of a woman have avoided jail time after pleading guilty.

Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation, as well as sex offender treatment and therapy. They pleaded guilty in April to seducing an unmarried woman, a reduced charge.

They could have been imprisoned for up to five years. Prosecutors recommended no jail time.

A woman says she was assaulted in an apartment bathroom last year. King, Corley and Vance were kicked off the football team when charges were filed and later dismissed from the school.

The woman's attorney, Karen Truszowski, tells WILX-TV it was best for her client to agree to the plea agreement to avoid a trial.

Trial starting in false-rape case involving football players
RELATED STORY
Judge removes ex-high school athlete from sex offender list
RELATED STORY
From jail, Brazil's da Silva testifies in Olympic bid probe
RELATED STORY
6 most infamous sex scandals in football
RELATED STORY
Ex-medical school dean sent to trial in Nassar fallout
RELATED STORY
10 sporting stars to have done jail time
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Criminal investigation launched...
RELATED STORY
Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes
RELATED STORY
Judge considering fraud investigator in NFL concussion case
RELATED STORY
Lions' Patricia says he was 'falsely accused' of assault
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...